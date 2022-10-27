Marie-Claude Nichols the only Liberal MNA without a role in Quebec shadow cabinet

Quebec Liberal MNA Marie-Claude Nichols questions the government of conflict of interest over government MNA Louis-Charles Thouin, during question period Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Liberal MNA Marie-Claude Nichols questions the government of conflict of interest over government MNA Louis-Charles Thouin, during question period Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon