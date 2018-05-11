

CTV Montreal





Former Liberal cabinet minister Marguerite Blais officially announced her nomination as the CAQ candidate for the riding of Prevost.

Blais was the Minister for Seniors in the Charest government, and and said Friday that she believes the Coalition Avenir Quebec will do more for senior citizens than the current Liberal party.

She said she was approached by the CAQ and the Liberals this year, but says she picked the CAQ because party leader Francois Legault was "onboard" with her vision of what is needed for Quebec's aging population.

Critics said Blais is being a political opportunist who is only running with the CAQ because they are doing well in political polls.

Blais said that was just not true.

"The only reason why I came back in politics, it's to make sure we will take care of senior citizens and take care of caregivers," she said.

Blais pointed to the work being done by folk singer Chloe Sainte-Marie, who famously cared for her husband, film maker Gilles Carle as he lived with Parkinson's Disease.

She also opened a home where caregivers can share support in Brome-Missisquoi, and has plans to build two more in Boucherville and Massilia.

"Having houses like what Chloe Sainte-Marie is doing for respite is wonderful. We need to have these houses all over the province of Quebec. We really need to focus on these things," said Blais.

The Liberal candidate in the newly-formed riding is Naomie Goyette, who has been president of the Chamber of Commerce of Saint Aldophe d'Howard for several years.

Goyette's nomination was approved several weeks ago and Blais was not only present at that event -- Blais endorsed Goyette.

On Friday Blais still had kind words for Goyette.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is the PQ’s candidate in the Laurentian riding.

Blais was first elected as a Liberal MNA in 2007 and served as the Minister for Seniors in the Charest government, and was re-elected in 2008, 2012, and 2014.

She resigned from her position as MNA for St. Henri Ste. Anne in September 2015 following the death of her husband.