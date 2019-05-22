

CTV Montreal





Margaret Trudeau will be one of the dozens of famous names at Just For Laughs this summer.

Trudeau, the mother of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, is taking her one-woman show Certain Woman of an Age to audiences here this July.

"There are no sets; there's just a lot of screens with my life and the people around me and the things that shook my world," she said.

Also coming to town over the coming months are the likes of Adam Sandler, Trevor Noah, Rob Schneider, Rachel Bloom, Wanda Sykes, and Celeste Barber.

Just For Laughs runs from July 10 through 28.