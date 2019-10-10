Marco Calliari has been playing music with Italian roots for three decades. On Thursday, he celebrated with a special show.

It's a celebration of his artistic roots; his journey through the world of heavy metal and Italian classics. The show, Calliari Bang! Bang! is a collection of songs where the two genres collide.

"You're not watching a DVD let's do something now, not tomorrow. Shows energetic, three quarters festive and one quarter intense. Emotional four songs about the story of my grandfathers very intense," he said.

He played at the Casa d'Italia. Tickets were $20 and the show started at 7:30 p.m.