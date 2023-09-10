Marches across Quebec support parents of premature babies
To mark its 20th anniversary, Préma-Québec is organizing walks across the province to show its support for parents of premature babies. According to the organization's founder, "giant leaps" have been made for the cause in recent decades.
Citizens marched in Sherbrooke on Saturday, and a second group did the same in Quebec City on Sunday morning. A third march is planned for Montreal next Saturday, followed by a family celebration.
These gatherings mark the return of the face-to-face events organized by Préma-Québec.
"We want to say loud and clear that it's worth working for premature babies, that it's worth supporting Préma-Quebec," said founder and executive director Ginette Mantha.
She pointed out that the aim of these short three-kilometre walks is to bring together families who have welcomed a premature baby and the nursing staff and also to give hope to families currently in neonatal units.
Since 2020, the organization has been inviting people to walk in their neighbourhood and to register virtually.
Mantha, who is herself the mother of two children born prematurely, has seen great changes in the care given to premature children in recent years, but also in the approach taken to families.
"It's giant leaps, obviously, on the medical side, but it's also giant leaps in the approach we take to families, the place we give to families, brothers, sisters," she said.
She added that premature children are not necessarily the first-born in families and that their birth can affect the daily lives of their older brothers or sisters.
"These children find it very difficult when a mom goes to bed a few weeks before the birth or goes to the doctor for an appointment and suddenly finds herself parachuted into grandma's house tonight, for the next few months, or weeks, because the baby arrived too early," said Mantha.
Prematurity has, in her view, "changed for the better," as children are "cared for in better conditions," and can look forward to a good quality of life.
"We have made enormous progress in the last 20 (to) 25 years, and not just in Quebec, but all over the world," said Mantha.
According to Préma-Québec, 6,000 babies are born earlier than expected in the province every year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 10, 2023.
