Marc Tanguay withdraws from Quebec Liberal leadership race
Interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay has finally renounced his candidacy for the leadership of his party.
This announcement comes on the heels of revelations by Radio-Canada on Wednesday morning of unease within the Quebec Liberal Party caucus over the vagueness of Tanguay's intentions.
Several Liberals confided anonymously that they wanted the interim leader to quickly clarify his political future.
Tanguay said he wanted to wait for the rules of the race before saying whether or not he would run.
Clearly, pressure from his caucus forced him to make a decision.
The rules for the Liberal leadership race should be known this fall.
Earlier this week, Nelligan Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji closed the door on the race. Before him, André Fortin, Liberal MNA for Pontiac, did the same.
Officially, there are no candidates on the starting line.
Marguerite-Bourgeoys MNA Frédéric Beauchemin and federal Liberal MP Joël Lightbound have not closed the door on entering the race.
The task ahead for the next leader of the Quebec Liberals promises to be an arduous one. The political party elected just 21 MNAs in the last election, 10 fewer than in 2018. Its score fell from 25 per cent in 2018 to 14 per cent in 2022.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 30, 2023
