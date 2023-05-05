Mapping project launched to give voice to murdered and missing Indigenous people in Quebec

Three groups in Quebec have launched a partnership to draw attention to the Indigenous people in the province who have been murdered or gone missing.

The "Mapping the Reality of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQ+ People in Quebec" project brings together the Iskweu Project, Quebec Native Women (QNW) and professor Audrey Rousseau of the University of Quebec in Outaouais (UQO) to fill in some of the data gaps related to those Indigenous people in the province who have gone missing or been killed.

"It's essential to tell stories of Indigenous people accurately and respectfully," said Iskweu project coordinator Janis Qavavauq-Bibeau. "Unfortunately, the media has often focused on the wrong aspects of MMIWG2S+, such as addictions or sex work, which can desensitize people to the real issues. We're hoping to reclaim our stories and give them the attention they deserve."

The groups announced the partnership on Red Dress Day, the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People.

People across Canada hang red dresses from trees, windows, balconies and other places on hangers, as a visual reminder of the thousands of women and girls across the country that are missing or who were killed by violence.

The Iskweu Project was launched by the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal to respond to cases where an Indigenous woman, girl, trans or two-spirit person goes missing or is killed.

The hope from the three groups is that the interactive Quebec map gives a better understanding of the phenomenon in the province. Those working on it are planning consultations with the province's Indigenous communities and the victims' families.

"Our concerted efforts are aimed at recognizing, raising awareness and pushing for action in terms of prevention and safety of women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people," said Rousseau.