MAPAQ issues warning for Roquefort Ile de France cheese

Quebec food safety inspectors are warning vulnerable people not to eat Roquefort Ile de France cheese sold on certain dates, because the labels did not specify the products were made with raw milk.

Metro, Adonis, Marché Richelieu and Marché Ami sold the products in stores throughout Quebec.

Quebec's agriculture and food ministry (MAPAQ) and the City of Montreal food inspection division issued the warning Friday, specifically for pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly.

MAPAQ stated the products, sold in various sizes until Aug. 2, were repackaged in store and did not include the words "made with raw milk" on the label.

It was packaged in clear plastic wrap and sold refrigerated.

Anyone who is considered vulnerable and has this product in their possession is advised not to eat it. They can return it to the store where they bought it, use it in a prepared dish by cooking until it reaches a safe cooking temperature of 74 °C, or throw it away.

No illnesses associated with this food have been reported to MAPAQ to date.