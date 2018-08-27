Featured Video
Manziel returns to practice, unclear if he'll start Friday's game
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel makes a pass during first half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks, in Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 12:26PM EDT
Johnny Manziel was back at Montreal Alouettes practice on Monday but Antonio Pipkin took the first reps with the starters.
However, the two quarterbacks shared reps almost equally. The quarterback who goes first usually starts the next game, but it appeared that coach Mike Sherman is keeping his options open.
The Alouettes play Friday night in Ottawa.
Manziel missed two games while under concussion protocol. He missed the two practices last week but took part in a team walk through on Thursday.
Pipkin led Montreal to a 25-22 win over Toronto on Friday night, ending a six-game losing streak and posting the club's first home victory since August, 2017.
The Alouettes acquired Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, in July in a blockbuster deal with Hamilton. He played his first two CFL games for Montreal before suffering a head injury against Ottawa.
Latest Montreal News
- Couillard, Legault outline promises for young Quebecers
- Free schooling, cheaper public transit and higher taxes on big companies: Quebec Solidaire
- Heat warning issued for Montreal, humidex to reach low 40s
- A tender tale of Taylor as Quebec nurse gifts Swift ticket to teen with brain injury
- Manziel returns to practice, unclear if he'll start Friday's game