

CTV Montreal





Johnny Manziel has been thrown into the fire as the new quarterback for the Montreal Alouettes, so many fans were wondering what had happened to make Manziel miss a team practice on Tuesday.

There was speculation that Manziel was hurt badly in last week's game, where he was tackled while trying to run for a touchdown.

Coach Mike Sherman said that Manziel's absence was planned, and that the QB had to undergo a blood test linked to a pre-existing condition.

"He was here [Tuesday], he was here this morning for meetings and I guess he had a previously diagnosed medical condition that required bloodwork and they did it [Tuesday]," said Sherman.

However Manziel was forced to miss Wednesday's practice as well.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the Alouettes said that Manziel may have a concussion.

"In view of the hit he received on Saturday and the potential mitigating side effects of his prescribed medication, the Alouettes medical staff has placed Manziel under the CFL concussion protocol for further observation and precautionary reasons," the team said.

Earlier this year Manziel said he has bipolar disorder and is undergoing treatment.

The Alouettes play the Eskimos on Saturday.