

CTV Montreal





Johnny Manziel has been thrown into the fire as the new quarterback for the Montreal Alouettes, so many fans were wondering what had happened to make Manziel miss a team practice on Tuesday.

There was speculation that Manziel was hurt badly in last week's game, where he was sacked while trying to run for a touchdown.

Coach Mike Sherman said that Manziel's absence was planned, and that the QB had to undergo a blood test linked to a pre-existing condition.

"He was here [Tuesday], he was here this morning for meetings and I guess he had a previously diagnosed medical condition that required bloodwork and they did it [Tuesday]," said Sherman.

Earlier this year Manziel said he has bipolar disorder and is undergoing treatment.

Manziel is expected to be at practice on Wednesday.

The Alouettes play the Eskimos on Saturday.