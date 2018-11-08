

It’s a tribute to the women who made McGill University what it is today: a book is called ‘Many Women, Many Voices: Stories from the McGill collections.’

Bringing together archival photographs, letters, and personal accounts, the book examines women’s role and evolution in the university setting – starting with the first women to graduate from McGill in 1888, dubbed ‘The Donaldas.’

“We look back at how different things were at that time, [but] a lot’s the same - the stress of exams, the disappointment about a bad mark,” explained Nathalie Cooke, one of the book’s editors.

“But then there’s mention of things like how stiff one’s corset is, and how it restricts one’s movement. You see those changes over time,” she added.

