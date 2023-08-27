Many support staff vacancies in Quebec ahead of new school year
On the eve of the new school year, support staff positions are as just as hard to fill as those of teachers, argues the FEESP-CSN, a Quebec union for public service workers.
At a press conference held Sunday morning in front of the Charles-Lemoyne school in Montreal, the union highlighted a "worrying" number of missing employees, pushing for better working conditions to attract new workers.
This category of employees includes specialized workers, secretaries, daycare educators and special education technicians.
The labour shortage will be felt most acutely in daycare centres on Monday, the FEEP-CSN said.
For example, at the Centre de services scolaires de Montréal, 230 childcare educator positions are still unfilled; at the Centre de services scolaires des Mille-Îles in the Laurentians, there are 405 unfilled positions; and in Mauricie, at the Centre de services scolaires Chemin-du-Roy, there are 136 vacancies.
"What we're going to see is that the ratio won't be [one educator per 20 students]. They're really going to be overloaded," said Annie Charland, present of the FEESP-CSN's school sector.
This means educators could be responsible for groups of 30 or 40 children, she said.
"We can see places where they'll even choose to stop service -- where they'll say to parents, listen, we've run out of room, sorry," she added, noting that the current situation is "either the same or worse" than last year.
Frédéric Brun, vice-president of FEESP-CSN, said the shortage of teachers is exacerbating the shortage of special education technicians.
"When there are vacancies on the teaching side (...) we often look to special education technicians to replace these positions," he explained, meaning the latter can't fulfill their intended roles.
"We're not just talking about a shortage of staff, but we're also talking about a shortage of services for students with special needs who have great difficulties," he said.
The union is also concerned about the number of resignations in certain school service centres.
Some 400 support staff have resigned at the Centre de services de Montréal and over 175 at the Centre de services scolaires des Mille-Îles.
And these figures aren't limited to employees just starting out in the profession, says Annie Charland: "I'm talking about people with 20 [to] 25 years' seniority, who say to me: 'You know, Annie, I can't do this anymore.'"
To stem the "exodus" of support staff, Brun said working conditions must be improved and salaries should be higher.
"Support staff are the lowest-paid workers in the public sector," he said. For example, a day-care educator can expect to earn $26 an hour at the lowest wage level.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 27, 2023.
