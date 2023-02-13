Many Quebec small businesses say they have to raise prices to fight inflation
A large proportion of Quebec small businesses (SME) still say they have to raise their prices to fight inflation, according to a new study by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).
The survey, published Monday, compares results from January with those from the same period in 2022.
It reports that nearly two-thirds of executives surveyed last month say they are experiencing significant impacts from inflation, up four points from a year earlier.
To cope with the inflationary environment, 73 per cent said they would have to raise prices, a similar proportion to 2022.
However, the survey shows that more Quebec small businesses are now using other measures to cope with inflation than last year.
For example, owners say they will have to work longer hours to reduce labour costs (59 per cent in 2023, compared to 52 per cent in 2022), or temporarily reduce profit margins to remain competitive (43 per cent in 2023, 38 per cent in 2022).
These measures are more likely to be adopted by companies with fewer than five employees, the CFIB study says. These SMEs are also less likely to raise their prices.
Also, according to the study, about a third of executives say they will have to reduce their investments and growth forecasts, compared to 29 per cent in 2022.
"Our data is clear: the situation is worse than last year. It's true that the peak of inflation seems to be behind us, but current levels are much higher than what we've seen," said CFIB's Quebec vice-president, François Vincent, in a statement.
He is concerned that SMEs will be weakened by rising costs.
CFIB is also calling on Quebec to support small businesses by limiting government cost increases and reducing taxation. According to the survey, some rising government costs are having a significant impact (44 for small businesses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 13, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
BREAKING | 2 people rescued from debris after east Ottawa explosion
Emergency crews have rescued two people from the rubble after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site.
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
The majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
China says more than 10 U.S. balloons flew in its airspace
China on Monday said more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission, following Washington's accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world. The United States denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
Indigo website outage stretches into fifth day but payment system back up and running
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it's once again able to accept debit, credit and gift cards in stores. The bookstore chain was only able to accept cash for in-store purchases after a cybersecurity incident knocked out its electronic payment system and website last Wednesday.
Pregnant Rihanna soars on high during Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna began her Super Bowl halftime show hanging high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to 'B---- Better Have My Money.'
Week of uncertainty begins in Toronto following mayor's surprise resignation
A big week in municipal politics is getting off to an uncertain start in Toronto today following the recent surprise resignation of the city's mayor.
Paxlovid medication lowers risk of COVID-19 death, hospitalization: study
A new study has found that Paxlovid is proven to lower the risk of COVID-19-related death and hospitalization among those likely to experience severe illness.
Toronto
-
Who could run to replace John Tory? Here's what we know
John Tory announced plans to step down as mayor of Toronto Friday after admitting to having an affair with a former member of his staff. Now, many are wondering: who will replace him?
-
This super skinny Toronto home just hit the market for nearly $3.4-million
A home just 15-feet-wide in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood has hit the market for nearly $3.4-million.
-
Toronto police searching for 3 suspects after woman slashed in the face at Spadina station
Toronto police are looking for three suspects after a woman was slashed across the face at Spadina subway station.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall, winter storm warnings issued for Nova Scotia
A developing nor'easter moving northward off the coast of North Carolina will pass south and east of Nova Scotia late Monday into Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia next up to talk health funding one-on-one with Ottawa
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is taking his health-care funding road show to Nova Scotia today as Ottawa looks for rapid agreements with all 13 provinces and territories.
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Halifax
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the north end of Halifax Sunday night.
London
-
'Why do you conduct RIDE programs during the day? This is why': 61-year-old man facing impaired driving charges
A 61-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly drove intoxicated and with open liquor in the vehicle over the weekend.
-
OPP investigate suspicious death in Norfolk County
The OPP Criminal Investigations branch is investigating a suspicious death in Norfolk County on Sunday
-
Dead body found inside vehicle at Highway 401 On Route Service Centre
Elgin County OPP say a dead Tilbury resident was found inside a vehicle at an On Route Service Centre on the Eastbound Highway 401.
Northern Ontario
-
UFO shot down by the U.S. near Manitoulin Island
Another flying object has been shot down by the U.S. military near Canadian airspace on Sunday.
-
Sudbury police seize loaded gun, arrest two from Windsor
Two 33-year-old men from Windsor, Ont., have been charged with firearm-related offences after an altercation in downtown Sudbury near the arena Saturday night.
-
Pregnant Rihanna soars on high during Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna began her Super Bowl halftime show hanging high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to 'B---- Better Have My Money.'
Calgary
-
Calgary woman shot by police during erratic driving investigation east of city
A police response east of Calgary ended Sunday afternoon with an officer shooting a female driver.
-
Smith in full support of a new arena, stating she does not want to see the Flames move to Quebec
With three months remaining until Albertans head to the polls for a provincial election, Premier Danielle Smith is throwing support behind a new arena deal between the city of Calgary and Calgary Sports and Entertainment.
-
U.S. jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating assault in Wilfrid Laurier University hallway
Waterloo regional police are appealing for information and witnesses as they investigate an assault alleged to have happened in a Wilfrid Laurier University hallway last month.
-
Maud Lewis paintings bought for $12 in 1967 fetch $41,000 at New Hamburg auction
A pair of paintings by late Nova Scotian folk artist Maud Lewis have sold for a combined $41,000 at a New Hamburg auction.
-
Guelph police arrest man they say chased teens with machete
Guelph police have arrested a 35-year-old man they say chased two teens with a machete.
Vancouver
-
Wind warning in effect for Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Metro Vancouver.
-
Historical sex abuse case should have been judged 'in the light of 1970s attitudes,' B.C. appeal argues
A B.C. man convicted of historical sex crimes has lost an appeal, with the court rejecting the claim that he should have been sentenced "in the light of 1970s attitudes and circumstances regarding sexual offences against children."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 people rescued from debris after east Ottawa explosion
Emergency crews have rescued two people from the rubble after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site.
Edmonton
-
Smith rejects NDP claim oilwell cleanup help is linked with her leadership campaign
Alberta's premier is rejecting Opposition claims her planned $100-million pilot project for cleaning up old oil wells was influenced by her United Conservative party leadership campaign, arguing that federal money to get the job done missed many of the province's worst sites.
-
U.S. jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
-
Paxlovid medication lowers risk of COVID-19 death, hospitalization: study
A new study has found that Paxlovid is proven to lower the risk of COVID-19-related death and hospitalization among those likely to experience severe illness.
Windsor
-
Flair Airlines adding direct flights between Windsor and Vancouver
Flair Airlines announced new service between Windsor, Ont. and Vancouver on Monday.
-
Dead body found inside vehicle at Highway 401 On Route Service Centre
Elgin County OPP say a dead Tilbury resident was found inside a vehicle at an On Route Service Centre on the Eastbound Highway 401.
-
U.S. shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border
U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.
Regina
-
Woman stabbed in Regina, attempted murder charge laid: Police
A woman in Regina is facing a charge of attempted murder following a stabbing last night.
-
RCMP releases sketches of suspects in Esterhazy area killing
The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit has released sketches of three suspects in relation to a murder in the Stockholm/Esterhazy area.
-
'Already planning for 2024': Frost Festival wraps up in Regina
Even with a shift from frigid to unseasonably warm conditions, 2023’s Frost Festival in Regina was regarded as a success by organizers.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 people rescued from debris after east Ottawa explosion
Emergency crews have rescued two people from the rubble after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site.
-
New LRT subcommittee to look into city authority over LRT contract
The first meeting of the city's newly created Light Rail Subcommittee will discuss a motion that suggests giving council more authority over the terms of the project agreement for Stage 1.
-
U.S. jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents getting out and active in the warm weather
A warm sunny Sunday in the middle of winter is the perfect chance to take the family for a ski, work on a new snowboard trick, or slide down the hill in a tube.
-
Saskatoon police under pressure from increased calls for service: Report
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is reviewing its staffing levels in light of pressures that include dramatic increases in calls for service, according to a report from its patrol superintendent.
-
RCMP releases sketches of suspects in Esterhazy area killing
The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit has released sketches of three suspects in relation to a murder in the Stockholm/Esterhazy area.