

CTV Montreal





The Brossard office of Quebec's Health Minister was the scene of a protest Monday morning by groups representing the people with physical disabilities.

The groups say many doctors' offices and clinics lack proper access for people with mobility issues, and that clinics frequently do not have adjustable examination tables, lifts for patients, or accessible toilets.

"Very often when we get a doctor's name given to us we find out that the doctor's office is not accessible and that's very important for us," said Jacques Comeau.

"Also the fact that if the doctor's office is accessible in situations where people are disabled and need help with certain things in a doctor's office, that sort of help is not available as well."

The groups say with an election less than six months away they intend to continue pressuring the government for changes.