Many doctors' offices, clinics lack access for people with disabilities: protesters
People with physical disabilities protested at the Brossard offices of Health Minister Gaetan Barrette on Monday April 23, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 2:42PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 23, 2018 5:52PM EDT
The Brossard office of Quebec's Health Minister was the scene of a protest Monday morning by groups representing the people with physical disabilities.
The groups say many doctors' offices and clinics lack proper access for people with mobility issues, and that clinics frequently do not have adjustable examination tables, lifts for patients, or accessible toilets.
"Very often when we get a doctor's name given to us we find out that the doctor's office is not accessible and that's very important for us," said Jacques Comeau.
"Also the fact that if the doctor's office is accessible in situations where people are disabled and need help with certain things in a doctor's office, that sort of help is not available as well."
The groups say with an election less than six months away they intend to continue pressuring the government for changes.
