Manon Massé will be out of commission until end of May
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 9:29PM EDT
Quebec Solidaire MP Manon Massé will not return to the National Assembly until the week of May 28, after she's healed from a recent surgery.
A week ago, Massé was injured while skiing at Mont Tremblant, suffering a broken femur in her right leg. She underwent surgery at Notre-Dame Hospital in Montreal.
On Monday, the member for Québec solidaire indicated on Facebook that she was preparing to enter physical rehabilitation to return to "complete mobility".
She added that health professionals will reassess the situation with her by May 28.
Massé expressed thanks "from the bottom of my heart" for the people who sent messages of support.
