

The Canadian Press





The Manitoba government wants to recruit civil servants from Quebec who are concerned about a new law banning religious symbols.

Premier Brian Pallister says Manitoba has a shortage of bilingual civil servants and will reach out to Quebec public-sector workers to tell them Manitoba has no, as he put it, "clothing police."

Pallister says letters will soon be sent to professional organizations in Quebec as well as colleges and other training centres.

The Quebec law bans teachers, police and other public servants in positions of power from wearing religious symbols, and critics say it unfairly targets Muslims, Sikhs and other religious minorities.

Pallister raised his opposition to the Quebec law at a meeting of Canada's premiers earlier this month.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has said the bill is supported by a majority of Quebecers and fulfills a campaign promise.