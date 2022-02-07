Pressed by employer representatives to end the mandatory teleworking directive, the Legault government should be able to do so "soon," Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said Monday.

But his colleague, Labour and Employment Minister Jean Boulet, continues to believe that telework remains the best way to organize work in the current context and he intends to rely on the recommendations of the public health department before making a decision on the issue.

The two ministers were asked about a possible return to on-site work in two separate press conferences, while employers are asking for "predictability" and are getting impatient.

"We certainly want to work on a famous 'predictability' schedule," Fitzgibbon said at a news conference on aerospace strategy Monday morning.

"I anticipate that there may be developments. But, again, I have to rely on public health. They are the ones with the expertise. But I would like to remind you that telework is the best health organization in the current context," said Boulet.

"It is clear that I want to allow companies to have face-to-face work as soon as possible and to leave the health management of the rules, which have been established, to the companies. I think we'll get there soon," Minister Fitzgibbon added.

However, Boulet also raised the idea of sanitation becoming a habit in some workplaces.

He noted that the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) has already published "26 or 27 guides" dealing with health measures in areas such as retail, construction, and manufacturing.

"Companies that think about the health and safety of their workers and workers who think about their own health and safety will integrate, will 'make permanent' -- if I can use the expression -- these measures. And it is relatively sanitary to think in this way. So: hand washing, disinfection, distancing, wearing a mask, if required. But each company will have to adapt, will need to have its own sanitary protocol," said Minister Boulet.

The Minister of Labour says he still favours the hybrid model.

On the other hand, Fitzgibbon agreed that many employees will not necessarily be comfortable returning to the same conditions as before the pandemic and that this could represent a workforce retention issue for employers.

On the side of the Conseil du patronat du Québec, President and CEO Karl Blackburn called for more predictability in the redeployment of the economy -- a request recently made by Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

"Ideally, it would be to get a date," but that's hard to do with a pandemic and its variants, said Blackburn, sitting next to Minister Boulet.

So he hopes that redeployment will at least be "tied to indicators" such as the number of hospitalizations or the number of new cases per day or the number of patients in intensive care. That, he said, would give employers a better idea of where they stand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 7, 2022.