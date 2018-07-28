Featured Video
Man with Alzheimer's missing over 48 hours in the Ville-Marie borough
Sylvain Degarie,54, was last seen on Friday, July 27 around 5:30 p.m. on Bercy St. in Ville Marie. He has not been seen since. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 5:22PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 29, 2018 8:26PM EDT
Sylvain Degarie, 54, is sought by Montreal police. Because he suffers from Alzheimer's, both family and authorities believe his safety may be compromised.
Degarie was last seen on Friday, July 27 around 5:30 p.m. on Bercy St. in Ville Marie. He has not been seen since.
He measures 183 cm, weighs 91 kg, has grey hair and blue eyes.
Degarie speaks French, and has scarring on his right forearm and hand.
If you have information as to his whereabouts, please call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
Latest Montreal News
- Archaeologists unearth ancient Iroquois artifacts near downtown core
- Former Expo Vladimir Guerrero enshrined in baseball's Hall of Fame
- Man with Alzheimer's missing over 48 hours in the Ville-Marie borough
- Teo Taxi prompts complaints in Pointe-St-Charles
- Montrealers raising funds for those affected by wildfires in Greece