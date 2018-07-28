

CTV Montreal





Sylvain Degarie, 54, is sought by Montreal police. Because he suffers from Alzheimer's, both family and authorities believe his safety may be compromised.

Degarie was last seen on Friday, July 27 around 5:30 p.m. on Bercy St. in Ville Marie. He has not been seen since.

He measures 183 cm, weighs 91 kg, has grey hair and blue eyes.

Degarie speaks French, and has scarring on his right forearm and hand.

If you have information as to his whereabouts, please call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.