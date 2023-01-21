Man wins over $3 M in Casino de Montreal's progressive jackpot

A Lanaudière, Que. man changed his life forever Friday night when he won $3,056,175 at the Casino de Montréal, the largest progressive jackpot in the casino's history.

According to a press release, Claude Martin was at the casino with his wife and family to attend a performance by singer Roche Voisine.

"While waiting for the show, he tried his luck at 3-card poker. After a few hands, he won the entire 4-card progressive lot thanks to a royal flush in spades revealed on the flop," the release reads.

Martin told the casino he's not quite ready for retirement, but wants to buy the "car of his dreams" and a cottage near a lake.

Unfortunately, his win caused him to miss the Roch Voisine show -- but he can probably afford to buy another ticket.