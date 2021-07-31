CHAZEL, QUE. -- A man who was lost in the forest in Abitibi, near La Sarre, near the Ontario border was found Saturday safe and sound.

"It was around noon that the man was located by the Surete du Quebec helicopter. He is in good health," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.

The SQ said that the man left in the evening to look for an object left in a wooded area, but his relatives notified the police on Friday evening, around 8:15 p.m., when they noticed that he did not return.

"It was in a wooded area in Chazel. The man left around 5 p.m., and steps were taken during the evening to try to locate him and continued during the night with walkers," said SQ spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville on Saturday.

"The man in his 50s was obviously not equipped to spend the night in the forest."

He was located on Saturday morning.