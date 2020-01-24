MONTREAL -- Marc-Philippe Savard, 27, has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after violently punching a man in order to steal his car.

Judge Dominique Larochelle read the judgement Thursday at the Laval courthouse.

The assault happened outside a daycare on Curé-Labelle Boulevard in Laval on July 9, 2018.

The victim, a man in his 40s who cannot be identified, was on his way to pick up his child when Savard charged at him, swinging his fist and knocking him violently to the ground.

Savard then ran away, but the incident was caught on surveillance video footage. He was arrested one month later and pleaded guilty in court on Aug. 16, 2018.

The victim, who was in a coma after the incident, had to undergo corrective surgery. His family says he still suffers from sleep problems, depression, as well as brain and memory damage, proving it difficult for him to walk.

Savard has been detained since his arrest and that time will be deducted from his total sentence.

After being released, Savard will be on probation for two years. He will not be allowed to go near the victim or his family.