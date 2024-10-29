Man who stabbed fellow patient at Montreal hospital arrested hours earlier for arson: police

A 35-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a fellow patient at a Montreal hospital Tuesday morning was arrested the day before for starting a fire inside an apartment, police say.

The patient who was stabbed, a 53-year-old man, suffered serious upper body injuries but his life is not in danger. Police say they received a 911 call at 1:15 a.m. and responded to the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM).

When officers arrived, hospital staff had already restrained the suspect. He was arrested for attempted murder as police continue to investigate the motive for the attack.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the man was arrested hours earlier in the city's Village neighbourhood. At around 2:30 p.m. Monday, police received a 911 call about a man in mental distress in an apartment on Montcalm Street.

He refused to leave the third-floor unit for several hours and started a small fire, according to police. At one point, he broke a window as smoke was building inside the unit. The building was also evacuated.

At around 6 p.m., Montreal firefighters rescued the man using a ladder and once he was safely brought down, he was arrested for arson.

No charges have been laid.