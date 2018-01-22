

CTV Montreal





The man who killed Olympic gold medallist Victor Davis 30 years ago is set to face another manslaughter trial in an unrelated case.

Glen Crossley was convicted in 1992 in the hit-and-run death of Davis, a swimmer, in Ste-Anne De Bellevue.

Crossley was re-arrested last January after allegedly causing the death of 70-year-old Albert Arsenault in a LaSalle bar in September 2016.

Crossley is accused of pushing Arsenault down a flight of stairs at Station 77 bar.

After a brief preliminary hearing, a judge ruled Monday that there was enough evidence to send him to trial.

That case is scheduled to begin in May.

He is out on bail in the meantime.