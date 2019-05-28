

CTV Montreal





Michel Cadotte, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 2017 killing of his sick wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, will learn his fate on Tuesday afternoon.

In February, Cadotte was found guilty of killing his wife, who was suffering from Alzheimer's.

Defence lawyers argued their client was in a disturbed state of mind and acted impulsively.

Meanwhile, prosecutors felt that Cadotte had plotted to kill Lizotte, his wife of 19 years.

Second-degree murder carries a life sentence without possibility of parole for at least 10 years while there is no minimum sentence for a manslaughter conviction, unless a firearm was used in the crime.

With files from The Canadian Press