MONTREAL -- He is a recipient of the Order of Nunavik and helped deliver the measles vaccine in the early 1950s by dog team, and on Sunday Johnny Watt was the first Nunavimmiuk to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The resident at Tusajiapik Elders' Home is part of the priority population in the 14 communities overseen by the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services that began receiving Moderna vaccine this week.

The health board wrote on its Facebook page that local CLSC nursing stations will contact those in the priority population and that vaccination in the general population will begin in February.

Two of the 14 Nunavik communities are at a yellow, controlled risk level, while the other 12 are at the green, low-risk level.

Nunavik has had 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and reported five new cases in the past week.

The region of just over 13,000 people has not reported a single death due to the disease.