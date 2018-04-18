

The Canadian Press





The 40-year-old man whose aggressive behavior forced a plane to turn back under US military escort last July has not finished paying its debt to the company.

Charalabos Nassios, who pled guilty to assault, threats and mischief, was ordered to repay $17,453.02 to Sunwing within three years by Judge Pierre Dupras of the Court of Quebec.

Nassios disrupted a flight from the Sunwing company to Cuba, to the point where it had to turn back and return to Montreal-Trudeau airport under escort of two F-15 fighters from the US military.

in addition, Justice Dupras sentenced him to a suspended sentence and three years of probation.

Charalabos Nassios admitted his guilt in the charges against him on March 27th.

The Crown did not demand imprisonment since the accused, at the time of the plea, had already served 112 days in custody, the equivalent of 5½ months according to the prison system.