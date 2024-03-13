MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man wanted in assault, arson, uttering threats cases

    Mathiew Leblanc, 34, is wanted in connection with an assault, arson and other crimes. Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately. (SQ) Mathiew Leblanc, 34, is wanted in connection with an assault, arson and other crimes. Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately. (SQ)
    Share

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man suspected of arson, assault and uttering threats.

    Abitibi-Temiscamingue resident Mathieu Leblanc, 34, is wanted in connection with criminal acts that occurred on Sept. 10 and 12, 2021, "including assault with a weapon, causing damage to property by fire and allegedly uttering threats to others," the SQ said in a news release.

    An arrest warrant was issued, but police have not been able to locate the suspect, who officers believe could be in the Montreal area.

    He is six feet tall and weighs around 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

    Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News