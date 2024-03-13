Man wanted in assault, arson, uttering threats cases

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man suspected of arson, assault and uttering threats.

Abitibi-Temiscamingue resident Mathieu Leblanc, 34, is wanted in connection with criminal acts that occurred on Sept. 10 and 12, 2021, "including assault with a weapon, causing damage to property by fire and allegedly uttering threats to others," the SQ said in a news release.

An arrest warrant was issued, but police have not been able to locate the suspect, who officers believe could be in the Montreal area.

He is six feet tall and weighs around 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.