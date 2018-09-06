Featured Video
Man wanted for sex trafficking believed to be in Montreal, say Toronto police
Kevin Barreau, 21, is wanted as a suspect in sex trafficking crimes (photo: Toronto police)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 3:25PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 6, 2018 3:50PM EDT
Toronto police are seeking a suspect in sex crimes and human trafficking who they believe to be in Montreal.
Kevin Barreau, 21, is wanted on a warrant for several crimes, including human trafficking.
Toronto police say that in June 2017, a man forced a 19-year-old woman to work in the sex trade and to turn over all the money earned to him.
They say she was trafficked in both Quebec and Ontario.
Toronto police say he is accused of the following crimes:
- Trafficking In Persons over 18
- Material Benefit from Trafficking In Persons over 18
- Procuring
- Exercising Control
- Advertising Another Person's Sexual Services
- Uttering Threats
- Two counts of fraud Under $5000
- Two counts of Fraudulently Obtain Lodging
- Three counts of Use Credit Card Obtained by Offence
He is described as a black man who is 6’2”, 230 lbs., with hair shaved at sides of head.
It is believed he is somewhere in the Montreal area.
Police are urging him to turn himself in to the nearest police station.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or Leave A Tip on Facebook
Latest Montreal News
- Teen fatally struck by train at Bois-Franc station was distracted: police
- Actor Burt Reynolds dies at 82
- A massive Canadian Forces plane is headed through Montreal on the T-Can today
- Author, feminist, former minister Lise Payette dead at 87
- NDG massage therapist sentenced to 18 months for sexual assault