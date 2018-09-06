

CTV Montreal





Toronto police are seeking a suspect in sex crimes and human trafficking who they believe to be in Montreal.

Kevin Barreau, 21, is wanted on a warrant for several crimes, including human trafficking.

Toronto police say that in June 2017, a man forced a 19-year-old woman to work in the sex trade and to turn over all the money earned to him.

They say she was trafficked in both Quebec and Ontario.

Toronto police say he is accused of the following crimes:

Trafficking In Persons over 18

Material Benefit from Trafficking In Persons over 18

Procuring

Exercising Control

Advertising Another Person's Sexual Services

Uttering Threats

Two counts of fraud Under $5000

Two counts of Fraudulently Obtain Lodging

Three counts of Use Credit Card Obtained by Offence

He is described as a black man who is 6’2”, 230 lbs., with hair shaved at sides of head.

It is believed he is somewhere in the Montreal area.

Police are urging him to turn himself in to the nearest police station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or Leave A Tip on Facebook