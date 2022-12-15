Man wanted by Longueuil police for alleged historical sex offences against a minor

Police on Montreal's South Shore are looking for a man accused of historical sexual assault allegations against a minor.

Longueuil police say Christian Boisvert is wanted on "several" sex offences that allegedly took place between 1972 and 1983.

He is believed to be in the Eastern Townships, specifically in the areas of Stoke, Wotton, East Angus and Bury, according to police.

Boisvert is described as a bald man measuring six feet four inches tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds with blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a blue 2010 Hyundai Accent with the licence plate P35 WQB.

Police are seeking the public's help in locating the suspect and say if he's spotted to call 911.