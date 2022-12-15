Man wanted by Longueuil police for alleged historical sex offences against a minor
Police on Montreal's South Shore are looking for a man accused of historical sexual assault allegations against a minor.
Longueuil police say Christian Boisvert is wanted on "several" sex offences that allegedly took place between 1972 and 1983.
He is believed to be in the Eastern Townships, specifically in the areas of Stoke, Wotton, East Angus and Bury, according to police.
Boisvert is described as a bald man measuring six feet four inches tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds with blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a blue 2010 Hyundai Accent with the licence plate P35 WQB.
Police are seeking the public's help in locating the suspect and say if he's spotted to call 911.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal will be hit with snow on Friday
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Be vigilant': Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government announced Thursday it will seek to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.
Messy storm affecting millions of Canadians with freezing rain, snow and strong winds
A low-pressure storm system from the U.S. is bringing snow to the Canadian Prairies, freezing rain to Ontario and pushing eastward towards Quebec with more snow Thursday, and then onward to Atlantic Canada.
BREAKING | Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'
After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
Federal banking regulator keeps key mortgage stress test rate unchanged
Canada's banking regulator is holding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages steady.
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
How to try the TikTok skincare trend ‘skin cycling’
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
Toronto
-
Ontario man among four people accused of raising funds to support Islamic State terror group
An Ontario man is one of the four people charged in the U.S. for allegedly raising funds to support the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto storm: Rain and freezing rain begins to change over to snow in parts of the GTA
A winter storm is bringing a mix of snow and freezing rain to the GTA today, potentially making for a messy commute home for drivers.
-
Ontario grandfather says he 'couldn’t believe' his huge lottery win
A 61-year-old Ontario grandfather says he had to check his winning lottery ticket five times before the reality of his luck sank in.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces more beds, operating rooms as part of health-care expansion projects
Nova Scotia’s premier says work will go ahead “without delay” on major health-care infrastructure projects throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
New French immersion program proposed in N.B. cuts time students learn in French
New Brunswick has proposed a new French immersion program that cuts the time elementary school students spend learning in French, prompting scathing criticism from a parent group.
-
'Prey-switching' blamed for death of Toronto woman mauled by coyotes in Cape Breton 13 years ago
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that killed a young Toronto woman on a Nova Scotia hiking trail 13 years ago.
London
-
Bus carrying adults collides with transport truck on 401
The freezing rain and high winds have caused bus cancellations and some school closures across the region.
-
London woman competes in Cross Country Cake off show
Subrina El-kerdi is competing to win a $50,000 prize on CTV’s Cross Country Cake Off show airing on Thursday night with a special two-night event.
-
London man charged in Huron County crash
A London man is charged following a serious crash in Huron County on Wednesday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Morrison Line at Kippen road, just north of Hensall.
Northern Ontario
-
Internationally-trained dentist from Calgary killed in northern Ont. crash
A 51-year-old Calgary, Alta., man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 144 in Timmins
A motor vehicle collision has closed Highway 144, the roadway that runs between Sudbury and Timmins.
-
Albert street death was homicide, Sault police say
Foul play is definitely suspected in a Dec. 14 death in Sault Ste. Marie, police confirmed Thursday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
Calgary public school board adds fall break, pulls plug on year-round school system
The Calgary Board of Education will transition nearly all schools that had been operating on a modified year-round calendar to the traditional schedule beginning in the fall of 2023.
-
Shell Canada snapping up gas stations in preparation for energy transition
Shell Canada says its purchase of 56 gas stations from the parent company of Sobeys is part of Shell's long-term plan to grow its network of retail fuel stations across the country.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after pedestrian struck at Waterloo roundabout
A 59-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged in connection to a Dec. 9 crash at a Waterloo roundabout that sent a 72-year-old pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Winter storm rolls into Waterloo region, drivers urged to use caution
A winter storm covered much of Waterloo region and the surrounding area in a layer of ice this morning with precipitation expected to change to snow this afternoon.
-
Grandparents scams are on the rise: Here’s how to avoid them
Canadians have lost $4.2 million this year to emergency or grandparent scams. Here are some of the warning signs you should watch out for and what to do if you've been tricked.
Vancouver
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits highest level since October
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rose slightly this week to 374, the highest level seen in the province since Oct. 20.
-
Porch pirate crackdown: Vancouver police recover dozens of stolen Christmas gifts
Police in Vancouver have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen Christmas presents following a crackdown on so-called porch pirates in the city.
-
Fentanyl dealer asks B.C. court for shorter sentence, citing deportation risk
A convicted fentanyl dealer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has lost his bid for a lighter sentence that would have decreased his risk of deportation.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton council makes $15M decision to abandon regional transit service plan
The majority of Edmonton's city council voted Wednesday night to withdraw from a capital region transit plan – an estimated $15-million decision – citing cost and inefficiency.
-
'You need to change': Oilers' Kostin teases reporter about questions, didn't always like St. Louis
Klim Kostin stole the show Thursday. He gave honest and direct answers about his former team, said he cares about what fans write on social media and even teased a reporter.
-
Alberta raises some business cost, liability supports to keep community clinics open
Alberta is reinstating several programs and increasing supports family doctors and other medical specialists receive to help cover operating expenses for their office-based practices.
Windsor
-
Frustration mounts over 'unredeemable' e-gift cards at Sobeys
To mark the season of giving, the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association cashed in some Scene loyalty points to purchase e-gift cards for Sobeys to give out to people in need.
-
Upgrades coming to Lacasse Park baseball diamond
Tecumseh town council approved $3 million in upgrades to the Lacasse Park baseball diamond.
-
Windsor police arrest suspect after string of vehicle thefts, commercial break-ins
Windsor police officers have arrested a suspect wanted for a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins at local businesses.
Regina
-
Homelessness funding discussion taking over Regina budget deliberations
Regina city council is set to discuss homelessness funding as part of day two of budget deliberations Thursday.
-
Contractor, Sask. town and landowner fined $51K for illegal waste disposal
The Town of Cabri, Swift Current contractor Knutson Excavating and a private rural landowner are facing a fine totaling $51,000, after material from demolished houses was illegally burned at night time, violating environmental laws, the province said in a news release.
-
Regina man charged with child pornography offences
A Regina man has been charged with child pornography offences following an investigation.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
-
Here's how the city of Ottawa will clear 15 to 25 cm of snow
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow to fall by Saturday morning. The city says "all available resources will be deployed" to respond to the storm.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of 'mammoth' winter storm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon nightclub manslaughter case pushed into new year
The case of a 22-year-old woman charged with the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub has been pushed into the new year.
-
'This place has so much history': Community of Kerrobert set to celebrate arena’s 75th anniversary
On Christmas Day 1947, Kerrobert Memorial Arena opened its doors, and nearly 75 years later, the community is set to celebrate the milestone.
-
Saskatoon hospital worker assault prompts call for parking changes
A union representing health care workers in Saskatchewan wants a designated staff parkade built at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH).