Man turns himself in for harassment, assault of metro worker

A man has turned himself in for the harassment and assault of a metro employee in July, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

Police made a public callout last week in search of their suspect, with rewards of up to $3,000 offered, but he gave them his own name on Wednesday.

"He was arrested by the investigators present," reads an SPVM notice issued Thursday.

On July 3, a man entered the Joliette metro station in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. He reportedly harassed a staff member, throwing an object at him before chasing him to his vehicle.

The suspect allegedly caused up to $5,000 in damage to the Société de transport de Montréal worker's vehicle, police said.

The man who turned himself in was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Montreal courthouse.