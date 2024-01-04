Man to undergo psych evaluation after barricading himself in Laval home

A 38-year-old man is expected to undergo a psychological evaluation after barricading himself inside a Laval apartment building late Wednesday night.

Laval police (SPL) received a 911 call at 10 p.m. about the incident on Laval Boulevard between de la Concorde Boulevard and Dubé Street.

About 50 people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution, as police did not know if he was armed.

According to Erika Landry, a spokesperson with Laval police, officers arrived on site and the man started making threats, appeared disoriented and was not cooperating.

She said after several hours of negotiation, the man was taken into custody shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Residents were allowed back into the building after spending almost 12 hours sitting inside a city bus.