MONTREAL - South Shore police requested on Friday public assistance to find a man suspected of uttering death threats.

Wassim Mouladad is suspected of threatening to kill his ex-partner and his family earlier this week. Roussillon Police investigated the accusations and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The 24-year-old man is 5-foot-9. He weighs 170 lbs and has a black and red tattoo of a star on his right elbow.

Roussillon Police say he may be in the Pierrefonds borough, on the island of Montreal.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Roussillon police at 450-638-0911 ext. 600.