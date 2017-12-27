Man stabbed outside private event on Parc Avenue
Police will be speaking to witnesses and guests of a private party to obtain more information about the altercation that left one man, 24, critically injured. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 7:07AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 27, 2017 8:55AM EST
A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the upper body during an altercation early Wednesday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m., several calls were placed to 911 reporting a stabbing on Parc Avenue near Bernard St. in the Mile End.
The suspect, a man in his 20's, fled the scene and has yet to be located by police.
The victim is expected to survive his injuries.
For the moment, the motive behind the attack and the relationship between the two men is unknown.
At the time of the altercation, a private event of several hundred people was being held at the Rialto theatre. Police will be interviewing witnesses and using police dogs to establish a clearer version of events.
