An argument between two men on Peel St. downtown deteriorated into violence Thursday afternoon.

Two drivers got out of their cars and into a fight on Peel south of Ste-Catherine St. at about 4:20 p.m.

One man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other in the stomach. The victim, in his 50s, was taken to hospital and is stable condition, though he suffered serious injuries.

The suspect, a black man in his 40s, fled the scene. Police don’t have a more precise description of the man for the time being.

There is a perimeter in place in the area as police investigate.