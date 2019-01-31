Featured Video
Man stabbed on Peel St. in road rage incident; suspect flees
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 7:13PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 31, 2019 7:51PM EST
An argument between two men on Peel St. downtown deteriorated into violence Thursday afternoon.
Two drivers got out of their cars and into a fight on Peel south of Ste-Catherine St. at about 4:20 p.m.
One man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other in the stomach. The victim, in his 50s, was taken to hospital and is stable condition, though he suffered serious injuries.
The suspect, a black man in his 40s, fled the scene. Police don’t have a more precise description of the man for the time being.
There is a perimeter in place in the area as police investigate.
