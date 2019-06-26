Featured Video
Man stabbed on Montreal North altercation
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 9:21AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 26, 2019 9:40AM EDT
A 32-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed in the upper body during an early-morning altercation in Montreal North.
A fight broke out at 4 a.m. Wednesday on the third floor of a residential and commercial building on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East at the corner of Rolland Boulevard.
The man was found outside, covered in blood. He was transported to hospital and police say they’re so far unclear on the state of his health.
A 35-year-old man alleged to have been involved in the altercation was arrested by police and is being detained pending investigation.
Latest Montreal News
- Two more dead right whales found in Gulf of St. Lawrence: Fisheries and Oceans
- Man stabbed on Montreal North altercation
- Tampa Bay Rays owner says shared baseball season with Montreal is best option
- Risk of heart disease increased by sitting in front of TV, not at work: study
- Gas leak that forced evacuation of 200 Longueuil homes fixed