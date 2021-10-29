MONTREAL -- A man was stabbed just after 8 p.m. Friday just west of Montreal's downtown, police say.

There are few details available, but the 911 call came in at 8:10, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The stabbing took place on Hope Ave., a small street near Rene-Levesque Blvd., which is just southeast of Cabot Square and Atwater metro.

There's no word yet on the man's condition, his age, or the circumstances of the attack.

Montreal saw two back-to-back fatal stabbings last week, with both victims young people.

This is a developing story that will be updated.