

CTV Montreal Staff





Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a 33-year-old man in Montreal's West Island.

The attack happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Saint Martin St. near Gouin Blvd., in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Neighbours called 9-1-1 and when authorities arrived the victim was lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital and overnight doctors were able to stabilize him.

Witnesses saw a man running from the scene and police say their suspect in the assault is a 23-year-old man.

Police don't know why the men fought, but said the pair knew each other.