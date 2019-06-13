Featured Video
Man stabbed in West Island
Police officers blocked off Saint Martin St. in the Montreal neighbourhood of Sainte Genevieve after a man was stabbed on June 12, 2019 (CTV Montreal/Stephane Gregoire)
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 7:30AM EDT
Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a 33-year-old man in Montreal's West Island.
The attack happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Saint Martin St. near Gouin Blvd., in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Neighbours called 9-1-1 and when authorities arrived the victim was lying on the ground in a pool of blood.
Paramedics rushed him to hospital and overnight doctors were able to stabilize him.
Witnesses saw a man running from the scene and police say their suspect in the assault is a 23-year-old man.
Police don't know why the men fought, but said the pair knew each other.