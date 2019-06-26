Featured Video
Man stabbed in Montreal North altercation
Man stabbed in Montreal North
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 9:21AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 26, 2019 11:30AM EDT
A 32-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed in the upper body during an early-morning altercation in Montreal North.
A fight broke out at 4 a.m. Wednesday on the third floor of a residential and commercial building on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East at the corner of Rolland Boulevard.
The man was found outside, covered in blood. He was transported to hospital and police say they’re so far unclear on the state of his health.
A 35-year-old man alleged to have been involved in the altercation was arrested by police and is being detained pending investigation.
