    • Man stabbed in Lachine, in critical condition

    A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the Lachine borough on Saturday morning. (CTV News) A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the Lachine borough on Saturday morning. (CTV News)
    A 30-year-old man has been stabbed in the Lachine borough and is in critical condition, Montreal Police (SPVM) say.

    SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said that at around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, a 911 call came in reporting a person injured with a sharp object on Camille Street near Richmond.

    When police arrived on the scene, they located the victim, who was conscious and injured to the upper body. The man was transported to the hospital.

    According to Chevrefils, the circumstances surrounding this incident are currently unknown. A parameter was set up to protect the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. 

