    Man stabbed in east end Montreal

    Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed.
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was beaten and stabbed Wednesday night.

    Police received a 911 call at 9:20 p.m. about the incident in an alley behind Montgomery Street near Hochelaga Street in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district.

    The force says two individuals allegedly beat the 31-year-old man before stabbing him in the upper body.

    They then fled in a vehicle before police arrived.

    The victim was transported to hospital but police did not have an update on his condition.

    No arrests have been made.

    Investigators were called to the scene and a perimeter was set up as they try to determine what happened.

