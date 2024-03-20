Man stabbed in downtown Montreal suffers serious injuries

A young man is in critical condition in a Montreal hospital after being stabbed early Tuesday evening in the downtown area.

As of Wednesday, the Montreal police (SPVM) have not yet reported any arrests in the case.

The assault is believed to have occurred around 7 p.m. near the former Montreal Forum, at the intersection of de Maisonneuve Blvd. West and Atwater St.

The SPVM said the victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to hospital with a serious upper-body injury.

The suspect is said to have fled on foot after the attack and is believed to know the victim. Police said the victim has a criminal record.

A security perimeter was set up near the scene of the attack. Investigators and forensic identification technicians from the SPVM examined the crime scene and checked whether any surveillance cameras in the area had captured images of what happened at this busy intersection near the Alexis-Nihon Plaza.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 20, 2024.