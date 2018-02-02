Man stabbed in downtown Montreal
Montreal police examine the street where one man stabbed another on Feb. 1, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 7:35AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2018 8:24AM EST
One man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in downtown Montreal.
Police said two men began arguing near Ste. Catherine St. and Fort St. around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when one man stabbed the other in the lower body.
Passersby called 9-1-1 and emergency crews quickly brought the victim to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
The attacker ran off along Ste. Catherine St. but was located later in the night in a hospital emergency room.
It turns out he had received injuries in the attack.
Police arrested the 41-year-old man and will bring him to a detention centre later in the day to be questioned.
Latest Montreal News
- Thomas Mulcair to become professor at University of Montreal
- Hydro-Quebec's massive deal with Massachusetts hits snag
- Mysterious Amazon packages are being sent to university student unions across Canada
- Smoker accidentally sets duplex on fire in Longueuil
- Easy access to former Royal Victoria Hospital poses security concerns