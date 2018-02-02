

CTV Montreal





One man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in downtown Montreal.

Police said two men began arguing near Ste. Catherine St. and Fort St. around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when one man stabbed the other in the lower body.

Passersby called 9-1-1 and emergency crews quickly brought the victim to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The attacker ran off along Ste. Catherine St. but was located later in the night in a hospital emergency room.

It turns out he had received injuries in the attack.

Police arrested the 41-year-old man and will bring him to a detention centre later in the day to be questioned.