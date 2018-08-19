

CTV Montreal





A man was wounded during an armed assault in a home near Berri and Chabanel Sts. in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Sunday.

An SPVM spokesperson said a 911 call was placed around noon.

At the scene, officers assisted a 35-year-old man who sustained stab wounds to the upper body.

He was transported to hospital for treatment, and will survive his injuries.

A suspect, 38, was arrested at the scene, and will be met by investigators at an operations center.

Police were unclear about the motive of the attack.

"What we know for now is that a conflict broke out between two members of the same family, and that is when the suspect stabbed the victim," said Manuel Couture, spokesperson for the SPVM.