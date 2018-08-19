Featured Video
Man stabbed during family dispute in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 2:52PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 19, 2018 7:05PM EDT
A man was wounded during an armed assault in a home near Berri and Chabanel Sts. in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Sunday.
An SPVM spokesperson said a 911 call was placed around noon.
At the scene, officers assisted a 35-year-old man who sustained stab wounds to the upper body.
He was transported to hospital for treatment, and will survive his injuries.
A suspect, 38, was arrested at the scene, and will be met by investigators at an operations center.
Police were unclear about the motive of the attack.
"What we know for now is that a conflict broke out between two members of the same family, and that is when the suspect stabbed the victim," said Manuel Couture, spokesperson for the SPVM.
Latest Montreal News
- Trudeau announces nomination for 2019 election
- Police: Children injured by pit bull-type dog in Montreal North
- Federal, provincial leaders march together in Montreal's gay pride parade
- 80-year old with dementia denied nursing home care in English
- Duke University sweeps McGill Redmen 103-58 at Place Bell