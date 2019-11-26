MONTREAL -- A fight broke out, and one person was stabbed on Tuesday, police said.

A group of people--five or six, according to police--attacked two men just after 7 p.m. in a parking lot near the corner of Henri-Bourassa Blvd. and Bois-de-Boulogne Ave., police said.

Police rushed to the scene and found a 24-year-old man stabbed in the upper and lower body. First responders transported the man to the hospital. He was conscious, police said, and is expected to survive.

The other man who was attacked was not injured, police said. Two suspects, a 20-year-old and 25-year-old, fled in a vehicle, but police pursued them and arrested them at a nearby intersection.

All other suspects who took part in the fight fled before police arrived, the spokesperson added.

Investigators will speak with suspects and search for clues as to what happened. They erected a perimeter, closing Bois-de-Boulogne Ave. in the area.