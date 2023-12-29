Man stabbed after fight in Montreal bar

A 31-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed during a fight inside a Montreal bar.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 3:40 a.m. Friday about the incident near Jean-Talon Street and 17e Avenue in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

"[It started as] a conflict inside with about five people," explains Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "One of them then pulled out a sharp object and injured the victim."

He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

"By the time the police arrived on the scene, the suspects had fled," Gauthier adds.

A security perimeter is in place, and investigators are speaking to witnesses and looking at surveillance footage to determine what happened.

Police say they also plan to speak with the victim when permitted.