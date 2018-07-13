Man sought on charges of threatening Trump may be in Montreal: U.S. Marshals
Shawn Christy is shown in this undated photo from Leigh Valley Live.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 6:37PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Pennsylvania fugitive who allegedly threatened to put a bullet in President Donald Trump's head might be in the Montreal area.
Robert Clark of the Marshals' Philadelphia task force says authorities believe 27-year-old Shawn Christy may have crossed into Canada on foot after abandoning a stolen vehicle near the border in upstate New York.
He said the Pennsylvania native is facing federal charges after threatening to kill Trump and several other public officials, including a district attorney.
Clark said Christy has no known connections to Canada but may have crossed the border to avoid arrest.
The fugitive stands 5-10, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and speaks with a lisp. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Clark says Canadian authorities have been informed that Christy may be in the country.
Latest Montreal News
- Man sought on charges of threatening Trump may be in Montreal: U.S. Marshals
- Cedrika Provencher: Court affidavits reveal dedicated pursuit of one suspect
- Snack attack: Peckish postman apologizes for pilfered produce
- Laval police seek suspect in violent assault outside daycare
- CDN-NDG updates its recycling schedule in response to curbside pile-up