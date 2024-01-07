MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man sought for kidnapping, assault has been found: Montreal police

    A warrant was issued for 48-year-old Michel Lecavalier, who is wanted on kidnapping, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon, according to Montreal police. (Source: Montreal police) A warrant was issued for 48-year-old Michel Lecavalier, who is wanted on kidnapping, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon, according to Montreal police. (Source: Montreal police)

    A man wanted by Montreal police for kidnapping, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon charges has been found.

    Michel Lecavalier, 48, was arrested outside the city, police (SPVM) confirmed early Sunday morning. 

    The SPVM sex crimes unit put out a call to help locate him last week.

    At the time, they said Lecavalier could be anywhere in Quebec.

