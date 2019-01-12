

CTV Montreal





It was a brisk -16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop Steve McNeil from lacing up his skates at Maisonneuve Park for a good cause.

The 57-year-old has been raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society in Toronto for six years.

He used to skate for 19 hours and 26 minutes on December 15 each year to honour his mother, who was born on December 15, 1926.

McNeil starts his skates at midnight and ends at 7:26 p.m.

His aim now is to skate that amount of time in all seven Canadian National Hockey League cities.

On Saturday, he took many a twirl in Montreal.