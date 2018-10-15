

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating a murder that took place Monday morning in NDG.

Around 8:45 a.m. people called 9-1-1 to report they had heard gunshots near the intersection of Decarie Blvd. and NDG Avenue.

When police arrived they examined the area and discovered bullet holes in the doorway of an apartment, and making their way inside found an unconscious man who had been shot.

They performed CPR on the shooting victim but were unable to save his life, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spent the morning canvassing the area for witnesses.

This is the 22nd murder of the year in Montreal.

On Sunday morning a 20-year-old man was stabbed outside the same apartment building, but police would not say if the two incidents were linked.